Pakistani TikTok celebrity Hareem Shah says she was mobbed by hundreds of people at an event and “touched inappropriately” by one of them.

Shah took to Twitter to post the video and shared her deep sense of annoyance and outrage on having come across such “shameless people”.

At present, Pakistan has no specific legislature that criminalizes sexual harassment outside of workspaces, a fact that has hampered singer Meesha Shafi's own legal proceedings against celebrity Ali Zafar.

The TikTok star, Shah, recently came under controversy over the shooting of a video in the Foreign Ministry in October, prompting an official inquiry as to how Shah gained access to the room in the ministry.

Barely a month after the Pakistan Foreign Office video, yet another video shook social media.

In a video last month, Hareem was seen dancing with a member of the legislative assembly (MPA) from Gilgit-Baltistan of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Muhammad Ameen.

In the clip, she is seen grooving with Ameen at a private hotel, while his friend is showering currency notes on the TikTok star.

A number of her other videos with Pakistan’s political leaders have made a buzz online: her earlier videos with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPAs along with one she made with PTI MPA Fayyaz ul Hasan Chohan also went viral. With over 1.5 million followers on social media, she often shoots videos with another TikTok star Sandal Khattak.