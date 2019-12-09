Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will resume today the hearing in a petition seeking pre-arrest bail to former chief minister of Sindh Syed Qaim Ali Shah in the Roshan Sindh inquiry by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

A two-member bench of IHC comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani will conduct hearing of the bail petition of the former chief minister Sindh.

Previously, the IHC bench had granted pre-arrest bail to Shah in this matter till December 9.

Qaim had moved the court through his counsel Qasim Nawaz Abbasi and informed the court that the NAB has summoned his client in solar panels contract case.

The lawyer contended that his client had only approved summary of the Roshan Sindh project and did not commit any irregularity. “He apprehends his arrest during the hearing before the NAB,” the counsel said while seeking interim bail to Shah.

Therefore, he prayed to the court to stop (NAB) from arresting former chief minister Sindh as he was not involved in any corruption. After hearing the arguments, the bench granted interim bail to Qaim Ali Shah till December 9 and directed him to be a part of the investigation in NAB inquiry.