A policeman allegedly killed his officer and later shot himself dead Monday, using his service rifle in the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand, police said.

The policeman belonging to Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) fired upon his senior colleague in Ranchi, the capital city of Jharkhand.

"Early today a policeman from CAF who has been brought here on election duty fired upon his officer using his service rifle," said a police official in Ranchi, adding that the officer was killed on spot where he also shot himself dead later on.

"The incident took place inside Khelgaon stadium, where company of CAF is stationed for the purpose of election duty in Jharkhand."

Local elections are currently going on in Jharkhand and authorities have rushed thousands of police and paramilitary forces to the state to conduct the process in a peaceful manner.

Reports said two other policemen were wounded during the melee and have been removed to hospital.

"Initial details collected from the camp reveal an argument broke out between the two, following which constable used his service rifle to attack his officer," the police official said.

Police have registered a case and ordered an investigation into the incident.

The incident comes five days after a paramilitary trooper killed five colleagues and wounded two others, before being shot dead inside a stationed camp in adjacent Chhattisgarh state.

Many incidents of suicides and fratricides among stationed armed force personnel across India have been reported in the past.

Health experts said continued separation from family, long duty hours, lack of recreational facilities, poor command and control structure were usually found to be the reasons.