ISLAMABAD - New Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Seyyed Muhammad Ali Hossein yesterday said that his aim was to enhance Pak-Iran ties.

The new Ambassador arrived in Islamabad earlier in the day. Hosseini, a carrier diplomat, replaces Mehdi Honardoost, the former Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan.

Speaking to journalists on arrival, Hosseini emphasised the necessity of strengthening and expanding relations between Iran and Pakistan as well as the current level of economic and trade relations between the two countries in view of the good political relations between the two neighbours.

Further promoting economic relations between Iran and Pakistan, he said that was “one of his most important plans and goals as the new Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Islamabad.”

Mehdi Honardoost, the former Ambassador of of Iran in Pakistan left Islamabad more than two weeks ago after completing his term. His tenure as Ambassador to Pakistan lasted four years.

Hosseini, who has spent nearly three decades of diplomatic activity in various fields, previously served as Iran’s Ambassador to Italy and spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry of Iran and prior to his appointment as Ambassador to Pakistan, he served in many capacities in the Ministry.

The mission of the new Ambassador of Iran is in line with the “First Neighbours” principle, which is one of the golden principles of the foreign policy of Iran, said a statement released by the Embassy.

The aim focuses on further enhancing the relations between the two neighbouring and Muslim-majority countries in all respects, commensurate with the historical ties and ties of the two nations, it said,

While familiar with the mission area, Seyed Muhammad Ali Hosseini is well aware of the regional issues of South Asian, given his past diplomatic background and activities, it said.