LAHORE - Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar met key holder of Roza-e-Rasool (SAW) Sheikh Noori Mohammad Ali at CM Office on Sunday. Sheikh Noori Mohammad Ali prayed for progress, prosperity, stability of Pakistan and freedom of the oppressed Kashmiri people from the Indian occupation. Buzdar said Saudi Arabia always extended help to Pakistan in hour of need. He said that Pakistan’s relations with Saudi Arabia were further cemented in the tenure of Prime Minister Imran Khan.