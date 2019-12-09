Share:

LAHORE - The shuttle train service between Lahore and Wagah Railway Station will be restored on December 14, after a gap of 22 years, says a report.

Pakistan Railways Chief Operating Superintendent Aamir Baloch said the train had been named “Rail Car”, which has the capacity of 181 passengers.

“The shuttle train will provide commute for the passengers desiring to witness the flag lowering ceremony in the evening. The Pakistan Rangers at the Wagah Border and the Border Security Force on the Indian side would manage the security affairs,” he said.

Baloch said that all arrangements for operation of the train have been completed. “The train will make four detours and its fare is fixed at Rs30. Two passenger coaches and engine of the train have been overhauled and renovated using resources of the railways department. He said, “In addition to two passenger cars, the shuttle train is equipped with a brake van,” he said.

Businessmen and students from Lahore used to come by shuttle train and return in the evening, but for some operational and security reasons, the service was completely shut down in 1997, depriving people of economical and safe travel facility. Commuters faced immense difficulties in reaching Lahore. They also had to face a great financial strain. But now, after resumption of the service on December 14, woes of the passengers will be history, he said.