KARACHI - Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar said we need to upgrade our educational system in accordance with latest development in education sector. Our children should get this opportunity to make themselves acquainted with the new technology.

This was the need of the hour to good bye the old school of thought and begin with something constructive and productive. Everyone must have the support and access to higher education. Private sector endeavors in this connection though deserve praise, however this should be ensured that more and more children get these modern facilities in our city.

He expressed these views while speaking as chief guest in the inaugural ceremony of the Academus International School in Gulistan e Jauhar. Chairman Asif Khan, Hasan Khan, Athar Khan and other renowned personalities were also present on this occasion. Earlier mayor Karachi formally inaugurated the school by cutting the ribbon and unveiling the plaque. He also saw the facilities provided in this school for students.