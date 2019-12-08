Share:

LAHORE - Former Test cricketer Mudassar Nazar has confirmed he will not be seeking an extension to his contract when it expires on 31 May 2020. Mudassar joined the PCB as Director Academies on 1 June 2016 on a three-year contract, which was extended to another one year earlier this year. On this development, Mudassar said: “It has been an exciting and satisfying time with the PCB as Director – Academies. When I had joined from the ICC Academy in Dubai in June 2016, I was clear in my mind that it will be a three-year period, but I extended to another year after being requested and convinced by my colleagues. “However, it is now time for me to return to the United Kingdom, spend time with my family and explore other opportunities. “I can reflect on my tenure at the National Cricket Academy with satisfaction as we have been able to identify and produce a number of quality cricketers, some of whom have already represented Pakistan while others are knocking on the doorsteps of international cricket. “We took the game to every nook and corner of the country through aggressive and proactive academy programmes and our U13, U16 and U19 talent hunt, coaching and event programmes provided opportunities to budding youngsters to express themselves.

“I still have some time remaining in my contract, which I look forward to. This will also provide the PCB with a chance to find my replacement so that there is a smooth transition. “I would like to thank all my colleagues, friends and peers for their support, backing and guidance. It has been a collective achievement and I am delighted I will leave the NCA with my head high.”

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said: “We all respect Mudassar’s decision. Mudassar has been an integral part of the PCB, looking after one of the most critical areas, which deals with players’ and coaches’ development. As Director Academies, Mudassar’s contributions and efforts are acknowledged and we thank him for giving his very best.

“Mudassar has always kept Pakistan cricket at the forefront of everything. The PCB has benefitted from Mudassar’s experience and knowledge in other areas. Change is inevitable and we will move forward in a different direction. “On behalf of myself and everyone at PCB we thank him for his service and wish him well,” he added. The PCB will start the process of finding Mudassar’s replacement in due course.