Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has alleged that the government is using the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Press Information Department (PID) against the Sharif family and leaders of the party for political revenge.

In a statement issued from London on Sunday, she said that the ‘selected’ prime minister and his spokesmen were not worried about the people of Pakistan as they were busy in creating hurdles for Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shahbaz.

“Not a single charge of corruption has been proven against Maryam Nawaz, and she was bailed out by the Lahore High Court (LHC) on merit,” she added.

The PML-N leader said that Maryam along with her father appeared before NAB for over 130 times.

She demanded the authorities to put the names of entire Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership on Exit Control List (ECL) in foreign funding, BRT inquiry, PTV attack and Malam Jabba cases.

The PML-N leaders, in their meeting in London, also discussed legislation on extension in the army chief’s service tenure and a possible amendment in the Pakistan Army Act, 1952, as well as political situation in the country. There is a deadlock between the opposition and the government over the appointment of the ECP members, as both sides have failed to reach a consensus on the matter.