ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Hospital signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the United Nation High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to provide health care services to UNHCR staff.

Air Commodore (Retd) Tariq Nazir, Director of Business Development and Public Relations signed MoU from PAF Hospital Islamabad with Ruvendrini Menikdiwela, UNHCR Country Representative, said a press release issued here.

PAF Hospital Islamabad is a state-of-the-art hospital with 24/7 emergency services and provides critical care with excellent patient care.