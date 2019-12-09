Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Navy Ships Moawin and Aslat visited Port Lagos, Nigeria, as part of Overseas Deployment to African region.

According to the Paksitan Navy, during the visit, Mission Commander and Commanding Officers of the visiting ships called on prominent Nigerian authorities including Flag Officer Commanding Western Naval Command (WNC) and Naval Training Command (NAVTRAC). A free medical camp was also established by team of Pakistan Navy doctors and paramedics during the port call. The visit was also amply utilized to highlight the deteriorating situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

Upon arrival at Port Lagos, the visiting Pakistan Navy ships were extended a very warm welcome by Nigerian Navy.

During the visit, the Mission Commander along with Commanding Officers of Pakistan Navy ships called on Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Western Naval Command (WNC) and Naval Training Command (NAVTRAC).

During the meetings with Nigerian authorities, the Mission Commander conveyed sincere regards from Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, Chief of the Naval Staff, to the people of Nigeria in general and Nigerian Navy in particular.

Both the sides displayed commitment and desire on further expanding and enhancing brotherly relations between the two countries. Pakistan’s sacrifices in fight against terrorism and Pakistan Navy’s initiatives for maritime security and safety were highlighted which were duly acknowledged by the hosts.

As a gesture of goodwill, a free medical camp was also established off port premises by a team of Pakistan Navy doctors and paramedics. The camp provided medical treatment and medicines to around 2700 local patients.

Some patients were also treated onboard Pakistan Navy Ship MOAWIN, which is fitted with state of art medical facilities. Establishment of Medical Camp by Pakistan Navy was widely appreciated and generated tremendous goodwill amongst local populace.

A reception dinner was hosted onboard PNS Aslat, Chief of Naval Safety and Standards Nigerian Navy, Rear Admiral T T Dakwat, was the chief guest.

Senior officers of Nigerian Armed Forces along with a large number of diplomatic corps and prominent local community attended the event.

On the occasion, the Mission Commander also updated the dignitaries about the deteriorating situation in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.

A documentary depicting the atrocities being perpetrated by the Indian armed forces and plight of the Kashmiris was screened during the event which was well received by the attendees.

At the end of the visit, a bilateral exercise was also conducted between Nigerian and Pakistan Navy ships.

The ongoing deployment of Pakistan Navy ships to Africa is aimed at further strengthening the friendly ties with African countries, enhancing naval collaboration, extending humanitarian assistance and developing interoperability with the host navies, the officials believed.