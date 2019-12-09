Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Information, Archives and Labour Saeed Ghani on Sunday said that Pakistan People’s Party had been serving the masses for the last four decades and it would continue to do so in the years to come.

“Our opponents and critics were showing envious resentment on our performance, achievements and fast paced development work,” said Saeed Ghani during a surprise visit to vicinities of Manzoor Colony.

Provincial Information and Labor Minister was accompanied by senior officials of city administration. Saeed Ghani said that the opponents of PPP were scared of the fast-paced development projects being completed by the Sindh government. He said that the Sindh government was doing its utmost to complete the ongoing development projects in Karachi and elsewhere in the province as quickly as possible.

“Facilitation of masses is the top most priority of the Sindh government”, Saeed Ghani said. The provincial information minister reviewed the development work of the roads as well as the nullahs of the area. He directed for swift completion of all the ongoing development work.

The people of the area gathered around him and told him about their problems.

“I would be visiting these areas frequently and will personally monitor the performance of the concerned officials civic administration”, he ensured the people.