ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability Barrister Shahzad Akbar said Sunday that PML-N president had illegally appointed his blue-eyed individuals in the Chief Minister Secretariat for money laundering.

In a tweet, the SAPM said Shehbaz Sharif had appointed Nisar Gill as Director Political Affairs in CM Secretariat and also obliged him with a promotion from backdate because he was the key figure to launder billions of rupees abroad in connivance with a sophisticated network laid by the Sharif family.

He reiterated his call for Shehbaz Sharif to answer 18 questions put by the government.

He said Shehbaz, who claims to have not even committed corruption of even a penny, had also inducted his cash boys in a fake company Good Nature Trading Company that had laundered a sum of over Rs 7 billion through 200 fake Telegraphic Transfers (TTs).

A new business empire was established by utilizing the corruption amount through a network of fake TTs, which was totally separate from the Sharif family’s business of Ittefaq Group.

Besides Nisar Gill, Shehbaz had also appointed Ali Ahmed as his front man as Director Policy CM Punjab for the similar purpose of money laundering on behalf of Shehbaz family.

Another two characters including Shoaib Qamar and Mansoor Anwar were also involved in money laundering network as cash boys who used to deposit money in different accounts and withdrew Rs2.1 billion cash from the account of Good Nature Company.

Rs 16 million were deposited in account of Shehbaz, who transferred the money to Ms Tehmina Durrani. The same amount was used for purchasing property in Whispering Pines Villas.

According to sources, the same cash boys deposited Rs 25 million to Salman Shahbaz’s account after withdrawing from Good Nature Company. Similarly another amount was transferred to the bank account of Hamza Shehbaz, who transferred the same to his wife‘s account and utilized the same amount for purchasing properties in Johar Town, Lahore. The remaining amount was stashed away through TTs. The whole process was done in papers.

They said Rs 6.8 billion was withdrawn from Good Nature Company’s account out of which Rs 4.7 billion was injected to another company. The control room of the fake companies was at Chief Minister Secretariat.

Even, in the bank account opening form, Nisar Gill had mentioned his designation as Adviser on Political Affairs and wrote Chief Minister Office as his address.

Same Nisar Gill had also accompanied Salman Shehbaz for the visits to London, Dubai and Qatar.

According to available documents, Nisar Gill was however later sacked by the Punjab caretaker government along with other officers who had been recruited in the CM Secretariat by relaxing rules by Shehbaz Sharif.

The cash boys Masroor Anwar and Shoaib Qamar had transferred million of rupees into Shehbaz account after withdrawing the same from the account of GNC, the documents revealed. The same cash boys had transferred billions of rupees into accounts of Hamza and Salman’s account after withdrawing from the accounts of GNC.

Shehbaz Sharif and his family had utilized billions of rupees of GNC accounts to meet his family’s expenses in the country and abroad and by appointing the owners of GNC in Chief Minister’s office, Shehbaz Sharif was in fact directly involved in laundering the black money.

The sources had also alleged the former chief minister of receiving kick backs and commission at his residence 96 H Model Town and that his Green Bullet Proof Land Cruiser and Elite Force Punjab were also used in transferring the black money at another office 55-K, Model Town residence.

Among his 18 questions, Shahzad Akbar had also said that four money exchange companies including Al Zaroni Exchange Company, Rames Tax Exchange transferred huge amounts in the account of Begum Nusrat Shehbaz and Salman Shehbaz through TTs. The same companies also laundered money for Asif Ali Zardari and Omni Group.

He questioned Shehbaz Sharif as when he would take him to the London court for what he had been threatening him for last six months. Even, the PML-N president’s words of dragging the Daily Mail reporter David Rose in court proved hollow claims so far.