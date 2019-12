Share:

MIANWALI - Seven members of the same family drowned when their van fell into Peelan Canal in Mianwali on Sunday.

One member of the family has been rescued and search for the six bodies was under way.

According to rescue sources, a recklessly driven van fell into Peelan Canal main lower branch while overtaking a car. The van was carrying seven members of the same family including women and children.

Rescue sources added that one person has been rescued while search for other six continued.