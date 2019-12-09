Share:

PESHAWAR - Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Energy and Power Himayat Ullah Khan Sunday said that Sui Northern Gas Pipeline limited (SNGPL) Board approved Gas Infrastructure Development Projects of Rs4050 million for gasification of Karak, Kohat, Hangu, Charsadda and Peshawar districts.

He said this in a meeting of Energy Department, Himayat Ullah Khan informed that this was the first time in last ten years that gasification projects have been approved for Oil and Gas producing districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said a handout issued here.

The Board has approved Rs1944 million Gasification Projects for districts Karak, Kohat and Hangu. Out of the total project cost, SNGPL will fund Rs1250 million while remaining cost of Rs694 million will be funded by Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The project scheme will result in provision of gas to about 25,000 households, he added.

Advisor said that Mardankhel Well 03, district Hangu was successfully drilled but could not connect to the system since 2016 because of locals demanding for gasification of their villages.

Now Mardankhel Well 03 has been connected to the system in August, 2019 after the Board approval of gasification scheme of Rs 232 million for villages beyond 5 km of Mardankhel Well 03. This will generate around Rs 360 million annum revenue for Provincial Government on account of Royalty.

Moreover, Dhok Hussain Well, district Kohat was also awaiting connectivity to the system since 2017 because of locals demanding for gasification of their villages. Now Board has approved gasification scheme of Rs 269 million for villages falling within 5 km radius of Dhok Hussain Well. This will generate about Rs 2700 million annum for Provincial Government in terms of Royalty on Oil and Gas, Himayat Ullah Khan added.

He further said that the Board has also approved Rs 12 million gasification scheme for Hafizabad district Kohat which will address the low pressure issues of that areas.

Since long, Peshawar and Charsadda face gas load shedding in winter seasons. The Board took the initiative and approved Rs1500 million project for increasing capacity of pipelines from Kheshgi to Charsadda and Charsadda to Peshawar.

Talking on this occasion, the Advisor to CM for Energy and Power who is also Provincial Representative on the Board of Directors of SNGPL, informed that the Board has shifted the Managing Director SNGPL Secretariat from Lahore to Islamabad for the ease of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Parliamentarians to interact with SNGPL higher management to resolve their issues.

He also said that the Board has approved establishment of Regional Office at Karak and Sub-Regional Offices at Hangu and Bannu which will create 400 jobs for the locals and fast track the development activities in Districts Karak, Kohat, Hangu, Bannu and DI.Khan.

The Advisor assured that more gasification schemes are in pipeline which will further fulfill the basic needs of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.