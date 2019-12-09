Share:

HYDERABAD - A young Army soldier was severely injured after being hit by a train at Railway station Hyderabad on Sunday.

According to report, Kamran, a soldier of Pakistan Army, sustained serious injuries when he was hit by a train at platform Number 3 of Hyderabad Railway Station.

The injured person was immediately rushed to the Civil Hospital and then shifted to Combined Military Hospital (CMH), Hyderabad.

Kamran, who is a soldier of Pakistan Army was standing at plat form No. 3 when the incident took place in which he lost his arm.

After providing first aid, the injured soldier was shifted to PNS Shifa Hospital Karachi for further treatment. The victim belongs to Gowshala area of Hyderabad city.