LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Sunday the incumbent government would make southern Punjab a role model of development and funds reserved for the area would not be spent on any other project.

“Previous governments diverted funds meant for southern Punjab to other projects. People of southern Punjab were hoodwinked and they lived in a state of poverty and distress,” he said in a statement.

He said the PTI government had allocated 35 percent of funds in the budget for uplift of southern Punjab and these funds would be used for progress and prosperity of people. Without naming the opposition, the chief minister said that those doing politics of unrest would never succeed. “Obstacles always come in the way of change, but our spirit and resolve are very high,” he said, adding that his government would continue the mission of public service without caring for hurdles. He said artificial projects were launched in previous tenures but his government abolished this tradition. “Now projects are only designed keeping in mind needs of the masses,” he maintained. The PTI government believes in politics of truth, he said.

CM’S MESSAGE ON

ANTI-CORRUPTION DAY

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that corruption weakened the foundations of Pakistan.

In his message on the International Anti-Corruption Day, Buzdar said that those doing corruption usurped people’s rights and committed treason against the country. “Corruption causes unrest and disappointment in the society. It is the mission of PTI government to eradicate corruption. Transparency in government’s affairs, eradication of corruption and better service delivery have improved image of the country at the international level. There is no room for corrupt persons in New Pakistan and zero-tolerance policy has been adopted against corruption,” he said. “A corruption-free New Pakistan will be formed under the vibrant leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. All segments of the society will have to work with the government for complete eradication of corruption. The PTI government has resolved to ensure transparency in every sector,” he said. “New Pakistan will be completely purged of corrupt people. It will depict the dream of Allama Iqbal and vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Today, we express our firm resolve that we will move forward with good intentions and honesty to root out corruption from the country,” he said.

FIEDMC CHAIRMAN CALLS ON CM

FIEDMC Chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and briefed him about pace of work on the preferential economic zone called Allama Iqbal Industrial City Faisalabad under the CPEC. He also briefed Buzdar about arrangements being made for inauguration of Allama Iqbal Industrial City.

Buzdar said that Allama Iqbal Industrial City would prove to be a game changer and expedite the process of industrialisation in Punjab. The interest shown by foreign investors in Allama Iqbal Industrial City is encouraging, he said. He said the Punjab government had created a conducive environment for promotion of investment across the province. He said all steps would be taken to provide security to investors. He directed the authorities to build roads at the earliest and link Allama Iqbal Industrial City to Sahianwala Interchange and make arrangements for inauguration of Allama Iqbal Industrial City as soon as possible.

Kashif said it was the first preferential economic zone under CPEC and would be inaugurated on December 26. He said more than 25 Chinese companies had made agreements to make investment in this industrial city. More Chinese and other foreign companies have shown interest in investment in the industrial city. Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate Allama Iqbal Industrial City Project on December 26.