LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen claimed Sunday that coalition partners had no reservations about the PTI.

Talking to media after meeting Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, he emphatically ruled out any change at the federal level, insisting that the government would complete its term.

He ruled out possibilities of any minus-Imran formula saying the PTI was nothing without Premier Khan.

Opposition leaders claim that a change would be brought about as a result of efforts being made by them. Maulana Fazlur Rehman, in particular, says that a change would be witnessed early next year.

However, Tareen did not give importance to the JUI-F chief’s claims. He said the government was aware of the moves and activities of the former Kashmir Committee chairman. Replying to a question, he said that PML-N leaders facing various cases were fleeing the country.

To a query about current political scenario in the country, Tareen predicted that time to exclude PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz had arrived.

Maryam has already moved the Lahore High Court to seek permission to go to London to take care of her ailing father. Her name is on the exit control list and unless it is removed, she cannot leave the country. Her petition is likely to be taken by the Lahore High Court today.

Reports coming from London suggest that there is no improvement in the condition of the three-time former prime minister.

Tareen maintained that present government was continuing its efforts to stabilise the national economy which had been destroyed by previous rulers during the last 10 years.

The PTI leader said that parliament was a superior institution which had full power for legislation. Tareen claimed that government will approve a law after making a consensus with the opposition at an appropriate time.

“Those facing cases in the country are trying to flee abroad to secure themselves. I have contacted Akhtar Mengal today and we have decided to resolve all issues through dialogue. I have also met Chaudhry brothers and they have no reservations with the federal government.”

Answering a question, Tareen said the matter will be taken into consideration regarding former military ruler Parvez Musharraf at the time of pronouncement of a verdict by the court.

Tareen said PPP and PML-N ruined the country’s economy and the PTI government was trying to stabilise it. “We have harvested what the opposition had sowed,” he said.

Tareen lauded Minister for Communications Murad Saeed for doing ‘a brilliant job’ to reform the National Highway Authority (NHA).

“Murad Saeed has done a brilliant job to reform NHA. 62 percent increase in revenues, recoveries of Rs11.7 billion and saving of Rs240 million via austerity measures, have all been made possible thanks to hard work & determination of Murad and his team. Well done all,” he tweeted.

According to latest figures, the Ministry of Communications’ revenue surged 62 per cent in the last 15 months.

The ministry, in a 15-month performance report, said it generated a revenue of Rs24.42 billion while Rs11.90 billion were received on account of recovery of embezzled funds in the mega project.