MIRPURKHAS - A youth was killed in a road accident while an infant girl drawn in water tank of her house on Sunday.

Report said that Faisal Rajput, 18, along with his mother was on his way to Mirwah Gorchani Town on the bike from here that his bike went out of control in speed and collided with footpath as result he sustained serious head injuries and died on the spot while his mother sustained injuries and she was rushed to emergency civil hospital where she was provided first aid.

Body of the above deceased was also shifted to mortuary of civil hospital from where after legal formality handed over to heirs.

In another incident 5 years old girl Zoya was playing at his home and suddenly she fell in water tank and made hue and cry on which she was immediately shifted to private hospital in deteriorated condition but later she succumbed to her injuries.