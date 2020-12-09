Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan was Tuesday asked to keep in mind public perception regarding composition of bench that will hear the review petitions on Presidential Reference and requested the court that the 10-member bench should hear the case.

It was stated before a six-member bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial which heard the review petitions against the apex court judgment on the Presidential Reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa. Senior lawyer Rasheed A Rizvi, representing Pakistan Federal Union of Journalist (PFUJ) and Sindh Bar Association, adopted before the court that it has been an old practice that the same number of judges hears the review petition, who have heard the main petition. Referring the All India Court judgment in 1923, he said that justice not only be done, but it seems to be done. He said that in the bars there is public perception that the 10-member bench should hear the case.

Justice Muneeb Akhtar said, “I feel sorry that a senior counsel is talking about public perception instead of law.” He added that it is the duty of the bars to explain law to the public as they will render judgment in accordance with the law and not on the public perception.

Rizvi said that what harm is if nine judges hear the review petitions. Justice Bandial said to the counsel that you think they (7-member of bench) cannot decide or do justice or you want judges of your own choice. He also said, “We all are also judges of the Supreme Court. The public perception has to be addressed by you (lawyer leaders), as they (judges) cannot address the public. He added that they have to act in accordance with the law and justice would be done by the grace of Almighty.”

Justice Bandial said that the Chief Justice had constituted a 7-member bench, but as Justice Faisal had retired therefore six judges were hearing the matter. He said that they understand the logic, but it is the requirement of the law that the judges, who have passed the unanimous judgment, hear the review petitions.

Justice Bandial said that when the 10-member bench heard the petition against the Presidential Reference the petitioner (Justice Qazi) had raised objection on the inclusion of the two judges, who had shown grace and recused themselves from the 10-member bench. This is the constitutional court and it is not our job to hear the petition against the Presidential Reference, but we heard the petition, filed under Article 184(3) of Constitution, in order to create balance. “You have to show solidarity with the institution,” he asked the counsel.

Rasheed A Rizvi said that he had always supported the independence of judiciary and stood with the institution. He said that the bars have concern as a judge of the apex court is involved in the instant matter.

Munir A Malik, representing Justice Qazi Faez Isa, said that the majority judgment is the judgment of the court. He referred the apex court judgments in Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Benazir Bhutto, Malik Asad Ali and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, saying that the review petitions were heard by the same bench which heard the main petition. He said that it would be appropriate the review petition in the instant matter is heard by the same bench, which heard the petitions against the Presidential Reference.

Hamid Khan Advocate, appearing on behalf of Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), adopted the arguments of Munir Malik. He said that in Zulfikar Ali Bhutto (ZAB) case the judges who dissented were not excluded from the bench, which heard the review petition of ZAB.

Sarina Isa, wife of Justice Qazi Faez, said that she and her children were punished without being heard. She also requested the bench that the 10-member bench should hear the review petitions against the SC judgment against Presidential Reference. The judges who wrote separate notes and dissented with the main judgment should also be included in the bench, she added.

President SCBA Latif Afridi sought some time to argue on the composition of the bench. The bench accepting his plea adjourned the matter till tomorrow for further proceedings.