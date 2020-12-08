Share:

Rawalpindi-A man gunned down his wife and two young daughters on Tuesday at Sabzi Mandi Nawababad in limits of Police Station (PS) Saddar Wah, informed a police spokesman.

After committing crime, the killer managed to escape from the scene, he said adding that heavy contingent of police, headed by SDPO/DSP Taxila Cirlce Syed Tahir Abbas Kazmi, rushed to the crime scene. Meanwhile, forensic experts and officials of Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) also arrived in the scene and collected evidences besides shifting dead bodies to hospital for autopsy.

A source disclosed to The Nation that poverty and joblessness drove the man to kill his family.

According to police spokesman, a man namely Azhar Shah was present in his house along with wife Ghazala and two daughters Farwa (13) and Ainee (8). An exchange of harsh words occurred between the couple after which he started indiscriminate firing killing wife and daughters on the spot. The killer fled from the scene, he said.

Police officers and investigators arrived at the scene and collected evidences besides recording statements of neighbours.

“Azhar Shah shot dead his wife and two daughters over domestic dispute,” said SDPO Syed Tahir Abbas Kazmi. He said killer fled after committing crime and a police team is moving to Mansehra to arrest the accused.

Meanwhile, another man Niaz murdered his wife Kanwal over property dispute in Rafi Block of a private housing society, the precinct of PS Rawat. Police held the murderer and locked him up behind the bars. SP Saddar Division Zia Uddin Ahmed confirmed the occurrence of the incident.

In yet another development, Murree police held a proclaimed offender involved in triple murder case occurred in 2018. The accused has been identified as Saad Ali who murdered Usama, Yasir and a passerby girl Maliqa Hassan. According to police spokesman, the accomplices of the accused had been nabbed earlier by police and sent to jail.

Saddar Bairooni police arrested a man namely Lal Khan on charges of attempting to sodomize a teenager.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation was on, the spokesman said.