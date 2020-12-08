Share:

Rawalpindi-As many as 200,000 citizens availed services of Police Khidmat Marakiz (PKMs) in a year in Rawalpindi, informed a police spokesman on Tuesday.

Similarly, six new Police Khidmat Marakiz have been established in Rawalpindi during the year 2020 to facilitate the citizens, he said adding that 185,000 citizens availed traffic related services while more than 22,000 citizens availed other police related services provided at PKMs during the year.

The objective of PKMs is to provide numerous important police related services under one roof within their locality so that citizens do not have to visit police stations and police offices.

The PKMs have been set up on special directions of CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas.

According to him, Police Khidmat Marakiz are providing useful police services for the citizens in a convenient and expedient atmosphere. Eight PKMs including a mobile PKM are working in Rawalpindi. During the year 2020, six new PKMs have been established in Rawalpindi for service oriented policing and service delivery which include PKM Murree, Taxila, Gujar Khan, Traffic Headquarters, PKM for women and PKM for transgender persons while previously PKM Liaqat Bagh was the only PKM in Rawalpindi providing such facilities to the citizens.

Launch of separate PKMs for women and transgender persons is a step which has been highly appreciated not only by both the segments but also by the civil society. During the year, more than 0.2 million citizens availed various police services at PKMs.

The PKMs provided services of more than 9000 vehicle verifications, around 300 tenant registrations, around 6000 employee verifications, around 100 lost reports, more than 90000 learners driving licenses, around 60000 renewal of learners driving license, 29000 renewal of driving license, 2400 renewal of driving license of other districts, 600 international driving licenses, 3000 driving licenses of other districts were endorsed, 700 duplicate driving licenses were issued while several others availed the services of copy of FIR, crime report and employee’s registration.

CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas, in a statement, said that citizens have been provided police related services through Police Khidmat Marakiz under one roof in a convenient and expedient atmosphere, besides protection of life and property of the citizens, Rawalpindi Police will continue to serve the citizens.