LAHORE - The city district administration sealed 33 hotels, 21 marriage halls and 74 shopping centres in a a crackdown over violation of coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs) here on Tuesday. The various teams also imposed Rs 98,000 fine on the violators and warnings were also issued, said a spokesperson for the district administration. He added that the teams impounded 21 cars and mini busses during the crackdown and warned transporters to follow anti-coronavirus SOPs.