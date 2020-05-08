Share:

SIALKOT/BAHAWALPUR - A police team arrested three drug-traffickers and recovered 5.790kg charas from them here on Tuesday. According to police spokesperson, the accused were identified as Tanveer Ahmed, Zahoor alias Bilal and Tanveer alias Danda. The police team consisted of SDPO Sadar Circle Imran Abbas, SHO Sadar Police Station Saeed Nazir, Sub-Inspector Police Station Ugoki Muhammad Riaz. The police sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases against them. Meanwhile, a 40-bed Intense Care Unit of Civil Hospital Bahawalpur was inaugurated by Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal. Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner said that 11 new ventilators had been provided to Civil Hospital and adequate quantity of oxygen cylinders had also been made available at the hospital. He said that all the necessary machinery and equipment of newly established ICU should remain operational round the clock. He said that all precautions must be observed at coronavirus Isolation ward at the hospital. Commissioner eulogised the efforts of doctors and paramedic staff performing duties at coronavirus isolation award and termed them as national heroes.