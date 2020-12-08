Share:

According to the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), December 13 marks the day when a decisive verdict will be given on the matter of National Assembly (NA) resignations. If the assertions of the leaders are anything to go by, either the probability of resignations will be high or other evidence will have to be presented to back up the bold claims made through time. Until then, in light of PPP’s non-committal response on the question of resignations, the PDM should work on presenting a united front, especially if they are to threaten the government further.

Former PM Nawaz Sharif is expected to deliver his speech, as well as the verdict, during the rally in Lahore this week—the aim of which is to pressurise the government into conceding to new elections. However, with members of the PPP shying away from the act, we can conclude that the willingness to pay the cost for resistance is not shared by all. Until higher members of the party don’t confirm or deny their stance, we remain in the dark about the implications of the resignations on provincial assemblies. Furthermore, this weakens the objective of fresh elections of the PDM as well. Surely, major parties should resolve such discrepancies amongst themselves before preaching their plans to the public.

December 13, fast approaching, will ultimately result in a clear path being chalked out, regardless of what the situation is like in the status quo. If not resignations, then the PDM must show compelling evidence to ground their claims as well as the medical risks taken by the people through participating in protests during the pandemic. The rally in Lahore is bound to have an adverse impact on the second wave, which is already in full swing especially in Lahore, and the people at large. If the final goal is resigning from the NA, it can be done earlier, and much more peacefully, without risking the lives of thousands. The time has now come for the PDM to either deliver on the claims made or display regard for the wellbeing of the population.