Karachi - Administrator and Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shallwani on Tuesday directed officers of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s revenue department to achieve the revenue target at any cost to bring stability in the institution.

He said this was the last chance for officers and those who failed to achieve the revenue target would be removed from the post. The officers should submit report on daily basis to the administrator secretariat, he added.

Shallwani said that revenue was essential to run any department. The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation is providing facilities to the city’s people in health sector, fire brigade, parks and other recreational facilities.

The Administrator said that there was need of coordination amongst all the departments to run the affairs in more effective manner. The revenue related departments are more important that is why a mechanism should be devised to facilitate the citizens at large.

Shallwani said that revenue department should convene meetings on regular basis to remove any hurdle in achieving the target. He said that more sources for recovery might be found to enhance the income.

The Administrator said that their main purpose was to provide maximum facilities to the people. He was of the view that in all big cities of the world, revolutionary changes were brought through modern techniques and researches. “The facilities in those cities had provided relief to the people and especially in the field of transport. We need to learn from their experience and develop our infrastructure to facilitate the citizens till long,” he added.

Shallwani said that planning for future was equally important besides implementation of ongoing schemes. The heads of the departments should strictly comply with the directives and ask their subordinates to achieve the revenue target.

Sindh govt takes effective steps to eradicate corruption: Dharejo

Sindh minister for industries & commerce and anti-corruption and cooperative department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo has said that corruption is a scourge for any society and it destroys development projects like termite and nation cannot get rid of it, until we all united against corruption. He said this in a statement on the occasion of the international anti-corruption day on Tuesday.

He said that the government of Sindh was committed to eradicate corruption from the province and the ongoing operations against corrupt elements of the anti-corruption establishment department of Sindh were a clear proof of this commitment.

Dharejo said that Sindh anti-corruption establishment department had arrested influential accused during several major operations in recent months and registered cases against them. All cases would be brought to their logical conclusion, he said.

He said that it was high time to launch a full-fledged campaign against corruption so that we could protect our future generations from this menace.

Dharejo requested the people to inform the anti-corruption establishment department Sindh against corruption and corrupt elements and for this purpose helpline 1414 could be contacted.

He assured the people that full action would be taken against the corrupt elements on receiving of complaints.