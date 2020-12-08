Share:

Rawalpindi-The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) held Force Commanders Conference at Headquarters under the chairmanship of Director General Major General Muhammad Arif Malik HI (M) here on Tuesday.

Force Commanders of all ANF regional directorates and senior staff officers attended the conference.

Director General showed satisfaction on the overall organisational performance of ANF. Progress on counter-narcotics operations, international commitments, drug prevention and awareness programmes, and treatment of drug addicts at ANF drug treatment centres was comprehensively reviewed during the conference. Current drug situation and emerging tendency towards use of synthetic drugs were also analysed.

During the conference, stringent measures were recommended against drug use in educational institutions. Director General ANF directed to accelerate the ongoing nationwide drive for apprehension of elements involved in distribution of drugs in educational institutions.

DG ANF directed the force to deal with the main smugglers of narcotics with iron hands.

He also directed to come hard on absconders and proclaimed offenders in drug offences, and emphasised on taking proactive and innovative steps to curb the drug trafficking and disruption of drug supply.

Besides, aspects related to enforcement, intelligence, assets investigation, prosecution, mass awareness, finance, administration and infrastructure development were discussed at length, while futuristic goals were also set forth with special focus on undertaking fresh initiatives and capacity building plans.