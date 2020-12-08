Share:

KARACHI-The Italian Consulate in Karachi has organised its annual “Week of Italian Cuisine in the World”, the thematic review dedicated to the promotion of quality Italian cuisine and food products, in Karachi from December 9 to16. The highlight of the celebrations is the participation of award winning Chef Marco Saracino in different activities including a training workshop to engage professional chefs from horeca sector, food bloggers and media for a culinary workshop, and a live cooking and Italian Gala Evening. The Chef will also do a live cooking ‘Lively Weekends’ at a TV channel, where he will create simple yet authentic popular Italian recipes. The chef’s training session will be held on 10th December at Beach Luxury Hotel. This year’s edition restarts from the roots of Italian tradition, capturing the bicentenary of the birth of Pellegrino Artusi, father of Italian home cooking, to propose a focus on the essential relationship that binds the Italian gastronomic heritage to its territories of origin. It intends to enhance the richness and variety of the culinary traditions of the Italian territories, as well as the healthiness and sustainability of the entire supply chain, characteristics that are the basis of the Mediterranean Diet, which this year celebrates the 10th anniversary of its inclusion in the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List. The events developed for the week aim to create awareness of the Mediterranean Diet as a model of balanced lifestyle, protection and enhancement of products with a protected and controlled name, together with actions to combat the phenomenon of Italian sounding, promotion and internationalization activities of the Italian training offer in the sector, and enhancement of the celebrations of the bicentenary birth of Pellegrino Artusi, author of “Science in the kitchen and the art of eating well”, the first gastronomic treatise of united Italy.

The celebrations have however been redesigned in light of the global pandemic emergency, experimenting with hybrid methods - digital and in presence - that maximize its impact.