The 14th meeting of defense ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) held via video link on Wednesday issued a joint declaration on strengthening defense cooperation within the regional bloc, according to Vietnam's Ministry of Defense.

With the signing, ASEAN has shown solidarity and commitment to regional peace, stability, cooperation and development, said the ministry.

The defense ministers have agreed to intensify efforts to enhance ASEAN's cohesion and responsiveness through strengthening defense cooperation within the group as well as with other partners to tackle traditional and non-traditional security challenges, according to the joint declaration.

They also adopted a three-year work program for the period from 2020 to 2022 which outlines the future direction for cooperation.

In addition, the ASEAN defense ministers meeting emphasized in the joint declaration the "support of cross-pillar and cross-sectoral activities with a view to advance cooperation amongst the three pillars of the ASEAN Community by focusing on creating a conducive security environment for sustainability in all dimensions."

Founded in 1967, the ASEAN groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Vietnam currently holds the rotating annual ASEAN presidency.