ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said five decades after Mangla and Tarbela dams; Pakistan is building big dams including Mohmand and Bhasha.

A video shared by Prime Minister Khan on twitter showed the under-construction site of Mohmand Dam with work in progress on diversion tunnels, outlet portals, access tunnel and re-regulation pond.

Being built on Swat River, the Mohmand Dam will generate 800 MW of hydroelectricity, irrigate over 16,000 acres of land and contribute heavily to the socio-economic uplift of the region.

Mohmand and Bhasha dams are being constructed 50 years after Mangla and Tarbela dams were built.

Besides hydropower generation, Mohmand Dam will help mitigate floods and ensure socio-economic uplift of the people of area.

The Water and Power Development Authority has awarded the contract worth Rs.183.523 billion for civil and electro-mechanical works of Mohmand Dam Project to a Joint Venture (JV) comprising China Gezhouba Group of Companies (CGGC) of China as the lead firm and DESCON of Pakistan as its partner.

The site will be lined with around 1,000 trees to maintain the balance of environment.

Other sideline projects include installation of solar panels at high schools and mosques and development of community infrastructure.

The Diamer Bhasha is being built on Indus River near Chilas in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan, 315 km from Tarbela Dam and about 40 km downstream of Chilas.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had kicked off the mega construction work at Diamer-Bhasha Dam on July 15 this year.

He had termed Diamer-Bhasha Dam a “window of development and opportunities for the people of Gilgit-Baltistan”.

The dam will produce 4,500MW which is inexpensive and green hydel power.

The 272-metre high, having capacity of 6.4 million acre feet water storage, will be the country’s third big dam after Tarbela and Mangla dams.