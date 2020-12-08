Share:

ISLAMABAD-The operation of Capital Development Authority (CDA) against encroachments is underway and the Authority has decided to establish pickets at all the retrieved land.

The CDA would also engage the district administration to ensure that the retrieved land is not occupied again.

According to the detail, CDA retrieved hundreds of kanal of government land from the land mafia during the operations conducted during the current week. Dozens of illegal constructions including rooms, fence, water tankers, under-construction rooms, and others were demolished during the operation. The captured goods were consigned to the CDA store.

The officials said that CDA is carrying out operation against encroachments upon the special directions of the Chairman. Enforcement Department of CDA is continuously demolishing the illegal constructions and retrieving the government’s land from the land mafia. District administration, Islamabad Police, and other relevant departments and authorities are also taking part in the anti-encroachment drive of CDA. Heavy machinery of the department of MPO is being used for conducting operations.

In its operation against encroachments during the last week, the CDA demolished an illegal room and boundary wall in Bari Imam, one room and a pillar in sector G-7, illegal boundary wall in Saidpur village, newly-constructed illegal garage, boundary wall, and rooms in sector G-9, one room at Khanpur dam. Action was also taken against wedding halls at expressway and Khanna Pul, one room was demolished in sector C-16, and other illegals shops, stalls, and rooms at various other sites. The Authority retrieved 1600 kanal of government land from land mafia in Malpur, the officials said.