ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has been continuing a campaign to ensure that the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for containing spread of COVID-19 in the city are being followed in letter and spirit.

The officials said that AC Koral inspected areas of Ali Pur Farash, Thanda Pani, Nilore and Punjgiran for COVID-19 SOPs’ implementation, unauthorised use of polythene bags and price-checking for meat, vegetables and fruit. The officials said that the violators were warned and few of them were fined on the spot. AC Shalimar inspected Banni Gala to ensure the compliance of SOPs and ban on polythene bags.

Fine was imposed on violators and the polythene bags were confiscated, said the officials. The officials also carried out price checking of essential commodities. Similarly, AC Potohar inspected shops, cafes and restaurants in E-11 markaz to assess the compliance of COVID-19 SOPs.

The officials said that the violators were fined and few of them were issued warning.