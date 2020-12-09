Share:

The spate of corruption and profligacy of the past rulers have weakened the foundations of the country.

This was stated by Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar in a statement issued on Wednesday in connection with International Anti-Corruption Day.

The CM regretted that the corrupt made a dacoity on the rights of the people. Their conduct was a sheer betrayal to the country and the high office they held. Corruption spreads frustration and law and order issues in the society, he added. It goes without saying that the menace of corruption is not only an offence but a societal vice, as well. He stressed that the elimination of corruption is the mission of the PTI government and maintained Pakistan's international image has been improved due to transparent governance, elimination of corruption and marked improvement in service delivery.

There is no room for the corrupt in the new Pakistan as a policy of zero-tolerance has been adopted to eliminate it from the society, he added. PM Imran Khan-led government is striving to develop a new Pakistan free of corruption and dishonesty, he added. The CM stressed that everyone will have to join hands with the government to overcome corruption in society. He emphasised that looters will not be forgiven and the PTI government is striving hard to ensure transparency in every sector of life.

The CM said a record recovery of 206 billion rupees has been made in the anti-corruption drive. The government took action against powerful mafias which continuously looted resources for the last 30 years and big fish have been brought under the net of the law. The recoveries made in the last 27 months are 532 per cent higher than the last ten years, he said. Recoveries worth 43 crore rupees were made in ten years while recoveries of more than 2.30 billion rupees have been made in the tenure of PTI government. Similarly, the ratio of retrieving state lands is 6172 per cent higher than the last ten years. State lands worth 2.6 billion rupees were recovered in a period of ten years while the government lands valuing more than 181 billion rupees were reclaimed in 27 months, he said. Meanwhile, the anti-corruption establishment has also been made an autonomous body to further improve its organizational performance. Today, we pledge to move forward with a commitment to purge the society of corruption, concluded the CM.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has congratulated people of Sialkot on the launch of their Sial Airline. He said that first citizen of Sialkot established airport on self help basis and now by launching airline has set an unprecedented example. He was addressing a ceremony organized on the start of Kamyab Nojawan program and other projects worth billions of rupees in Sialkot today. Usman Buzdar said that under Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Program, various development projects worth 17 billion rupees are being started. These projects will help to resolve the issues of Sialkot city besides uplifting the living standard of people of Sialkot and will turn the city of Iqbal a developed city in a real manner. He said that Ring Road is being set up for the convenience of people of Sialkot and to keep the flow of traffic smooth. Mother & Child hospital will be constructed in Sialkot at a sum of Rs 5 billion. He further disclosed that a 500-bed general hospital will also be set up in Sialkot and Prime Minister Imran Khan will lay the foundation stone of this project in his next visit. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has laid the foundation stone of Technical University for the Sialkot and government will provide funds for this project on a preferential basis. He said that a good news of setting up of new industrial estate on one thousand acre of land will soon be given to the people of Sialkot. He said that two industrial estates of Punjab Small Industrial Corporation are already being working. He said that work will soon be start on third industrial estate. Construction and repair of Pasrur road will start in a few days. The chief minister said that the Punjab government, during the pandemic of corona, gave tax relief of 56 billion to the traders and industrialists. He said that the Punjab cabinet has approved setting up of five cement plants in the province the previous day. He further disclosed that by the end of December approval will be granted for establishing overall 16 cement plants in Punjab. He said that according to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision approval has been given to the Universal Health Coverage Program and by the end of 2021 every citizen of Punjab will get health coverage. The journey of development will remain continue and problems of every city including Sialkot will be redressed, he added.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Holy Prophet Hazrat Mohammad (PBUH) has given the eternal and immortal message of human rights for all the humanity and our religion Islam is a torchbearer of safeguarding the rights of all the human beings. The Chief Minister, on the occasion of International Day of Human Rights, said that every citizen enjoys/has an equal rights in Pakistan. He said that disrespect of human rights destroyed societies morally and socially. He said that people of Indian occupied Kashmir have been fighting for their fundamental rights for the last so many years. The Hindu supremacist Modi regime has violated all the human rights in Occupied Jammu & Kashmir. He stressed upon the International community to take notice on these human rights violations in Jammu & Kashmir. Provision of basic human rights is the hallmark of civilized society. He said that safeguarding basic human rights of the citizens is the top priority of the state and Punjab government has taken practical measures in this regard. Eradication of forced labour, religious freedom and provision of indiscriminate justice to all is the main initiative of Punjab government for this purpose. Today we must reaffirm our commitment to protect the human rights of every citizen, he added.

Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar public welfare projects worth billions of rupees have been started in the province. In a statement issued on Wednesday, she said that the government is serving the masses whereas opposition is spreading corona. The people of Pakistan are now aware of the corrupt politicians. The mentally sick leaders of opposition should care for the innocent people and stop playing with their lives. She said it is time to fight corona but the opposition is unable to understand the severity of the situation. She said that 613 confirmed cases have been reported and 24 patients have died in Punjab during the last 24 hours and a total of 3242 patients have died in Punjab. The situation is critical but the opposition is doing sheer enmity with the people by holding public meetings. PDM leaders are mentally paralyzed that is why they are playing with the lives of the innocent people.