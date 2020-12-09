Share:

QUETTA - Commander Southern Command Lieutenant General Muhammad Waseem Ashraf paid a farewell call on Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai here at Governor House on Tuesday. Appreciating the services rendered by Lieutenant General Muhammad Waseem Ashraf for Balochistan, Yasinzai said that the post of Commander Southern Command was not only a great responsibility, but was also a matter of honour and prestige.The governor further said it was his belief that effective measures taken by the law enforcement agencies would not only bring lasting peace in the country, but would also pave the way for the promotion of economic and trade activities. On the occasion, Commander Southern Command Lieutenant General Muhammad Waseem Ashraf said that he would always remember the sincerity and love of the people of Balochistan.

The governor also wished Lieutenant General Muhammad Waseem Ashraf more success in his life.