Peshawar - Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman on Tuesday said that corruption was like an ulcer/cancer due to which every fabric of life, be it a social, economic and moral, was critically affected. In the present era, the problem was not only affecting the individuals but also the nation as a whole, he said.

“Financial corruption whereas has always given rise to serious and drastic problems like poverty, in competency, injustice, moral degradation and lawlessness in society in large and hence, it is not less than a demon for our motherland especially in the prevailing situation,” Governor Shah Farman said in his message on the eve of ‘International Anti-Corruption Day.’

Governor Shah Farman said the present government was committed to holding across the board accountability and eliminating corruption, as it came into power with a categorical stance to make the country corruption-free and strongly believed that without accountability and elimination of corrupt practices, the country could not be put on the path of progress & prosperity in real sense.

The Governor said that the government was also striving for an effective mechanism at institutional and society level as well as to tighten the noose around the necks of the corrupt elements. “There exists good reason to believe that meritocracy, rule of law and awareness coupled with preventive mechanism underway at present would usher us an era of hope and anticipation.

He said to build a corruption-free society it was imperative to ensure the rule of law forcefully in every fact of life. Indeed, it would not be the best charter to achieve this high goal for social and moral prosperity but it would also ensure prestigious place in international community.

The Governor urged the nation, especially the citizens of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, to be a part of cooperate with the government in the anti-corruption drive, which would not only help in overcoming national challenges successfully but a justice-based society would also emerge which would reduce individuals’ miseries.