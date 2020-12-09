Share:

ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser yesterday said that the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would create new opportunities for employment besides providing new avenues for enhanced trade and travel.

“CPEC would usher in new era of socio-economic development for both countries. Early completion of CPEC related projects will ensure regional socio-economic stability and it will be Win Win both for Pakistan and China,” said Speaker National Assembly in a meeting with Chairman CPEC authority Gen (Retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa. Lauding the performance of CPEC authority , Speaker Asad Qaiser has said that early completion of CPEC related projects would usher in the new era of prosperity for common people especially in KPK. He said that CPEC would create new opportunities for employment and would provide new avenues for enhanced trade and travel. He emphasised for early completion of DI Khan Motorway and Chasma Right Bank Canal projects. Chairman CPEC Authority Asim Saleem Bajwa briefed the Speaker about various ongoing projects of CPEC. He said that Rashakai Economic Zone would soon be inaugurated.

He also mentioned that all other projects including DI Khan Motorway project would soon be completed as all Government Department are prioritizing CPEC related projects.

He said that CPEC would support trade, commerce and industrial Sectors.

Meanwhile, Amir Masoud Deputy Chief of Air Staff, also called on Speaker National Assembly.

He lauded the welfare services of Pakistan Air Force and Rasheed Memorial Trust in Islamabad which is the state of the art facilitation centre for the needy and destitute of the society.

Later on Prof. DR. Shana Urooj Kazmi Vice Chancellor Women Swabi University also held a meeting with him.

Speaker Asad Qaiser stressed on the need for enhanced facilities for women education in the country especially in Swabi. He said that women University can be a harbinger of change for inculcating the spirit of hard-work and sincerity.