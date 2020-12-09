Share:

NAUSHEHROFEROZE - The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (retd) Bilal Shahid Rao on Tuesday emphasised upon all relevant officers to play active role in order to restore non-functional schemes of the public health engineering (PHE) department immediately. He was chairing a meeting of the monitoring committee of the public health engineering department, said a handout issued here. The DC also directed to resolve problems of power supply by ensuring installation of transformers. He instructed to ensure proper arrangements for cleanliness and lighting in all drainage schemes. DC ordered the restoration of non-functional reverse osmosis (RO) plants so that people could get clean and pure drinking water. The DC directed the relevant Assistant Commissioner for the verification of all water filter plants. The DC also instructed to accelerate process of acquisition of land for the oxidation ponds being constructed on the directives of the water commission. He directed relevant officers to make drainage schemes functional so that people could get better facilities of cleanliness.