Share:

Lakki marwat - Deputy Commissioner Abdul Haseeb paid surprise visits to different bazaars in Lakki city, Naurang, Serai Gambila and Gandi Chowk localities to check implementation of Covid-19 SOPs.

Lakki Assistant Commissioner Umar Bin Riaz, Betanni Tribal Sub-Division Assistant Commissioner Sajjad Hussain, Additional AC Najibullah Khan and DHO Dr Abdugul accompanied him.

DC Haseeb visited bus terminals, banks and other institutions to check observance of corona SOPs. He expressed annoyance over not wearing masks by shopkeepers and maintaining social distancing and ensuring availability of sanitizers in their outlets.

The DC imposed heavy fines on traders for not adhering to the SOPs at their business outlets risking their own and lives of buyers. He asked the traders and customers to follow protocols pertaining to business activities so as to ensure safe and healthful working conditions at business places.

“The government has allowed the business community to carry on business activities with condition to implement the relevant protocols in letter and spirit at their outlets,” he said and warned that the administration would not spare the violators who would face stern action.