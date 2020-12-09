Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that the Ehsaas Programme is pivotal to alleviate poverty and turn Pakistan into a welfare state. Talking to Special Assistant for Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Dr. Sania Nishtar during a meeting here, the prime minister appreciated the initiatives taken under the umbrella of Ehsaas Program. During the meeting, Dr Sania Nishtar briefed the prime minister about the Kafalat payments, final report of Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme, progress of Ehsaas One-Window Operation and Ehsaas Tahaffuz. Besides, she also briefed in detail about the changes in the Bait ul Maal Law with respect to shelters, and the measures being taken to ensure further transparency in the Donation Management System.