It is preposterous to believe that after abrogating Article 370 and 35A in Kashmir, perpetuating a Muslim, Christian and Dalit genocide, and imposing NRC and CAA and controversial triple talaq reforms, now BJP is destroying the farmers of India. According to the Farms Act 2020, farmers can sell their produce to whoever they want, whenever they want. How can a small farmer store his produce for months on end? He will not have access to storage facilities.

Despite depending on agrarian development and farm heartlands, the situation of farmers in both Pakistan and India is not good. Recently, agitating farmers mainly from Punjab were maltreated by the provincial administration. However, by and large the Pakistani farmers are facing no mentionable hurdles towards growing crops, income on produce and taxes thereof. But the condition of farmers in the neighbouring India, is highly miserable, which looks to be a part of BJP’s anti-farmer agenda.

The farmers in India are facing frequent droughts, that too in debt-driven lands. They think that the fascist government of Modi is taking India towards capitalism, by making the farmers slaves of the capitalists. This is the reason that their protests and agitations have spread all over India after the tabling of two controversial bills, which if passed, may prove to be a death warrant for farmers. Indian media calls Maharashtra a farmers’ suicide belt while Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Orissa have been totally devastated.

The fact remains that the agricultural sector in India contributes nearly 15 percent of its $2.9 trillion economy, but it only employs about half of the country’s 1.3 billion people. On September 27, 2020, the Indian president, Ramnath Kovind gave his assessment on three noxious agriculture acts: Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. Farmers are mainly concerned that this will eventually lead to the end of wholesale markets and assured prices, leaving them with no back-up option. That is, if they are not satisfied with the price offered by a private buyer, they cannot return to the mandi or use it as a bargaining chip during negotiations.

As a result, it is very likely that the produce will be sold at a rate which is unsustainable for the farmer. The Acts further state that farmers can come into an agreement with private companies and that farmers can come into an agreement with private companies. Such deals are financially attractive but because there are so many terms and conditions attached, it is difficult for a farmer to cope with them. They become slaves of the company. The agriculture sector’s contribution is being ignored by Modi. Rather, BJP hoodlums are calling them Khalistan proxies.

The man called Narendra Modi who had won the elections on a promise of doubling farm income has left farmers at the mercy of big corporations. It is widely believed and the farmers fear that the three deadly farmer acts will only push the farmers from one set of middlemen to another. It is not a solution for agriculture as promised. Therefore, the Farm Act 2020 is a death warrant for small-scale and marginalised farmers, which is aimed at destroying them by handing over agriculture and market to the big corporates.

The Modi government dismisses the agitating farmers’ fears saying these are misplaced. His government blames the opposition parties for spreading false rumours regarding the fate of farmers under the new laws. “The new agriculture laws have been brought in for the benefit of the farmers. We will see and experience benefits of these new laws in the coming days”, said Modi as his home affairs minister offered to allow the farmers’ entry into the capital city as long as they restrict their agitation to a designated spot. The farmers’ response was: “thanks, but no thanks”.

According to a New York Times report, but the scene at Delhi’s borders, where tens of thousands of farmers and their supporters have been demonstrating at several road junctions, resembled the citizenship protests in spirit: the combative anti-Modi speeches, the growing crowds and the countless volunteers passing out food to keep things going. BBC observes that the farmers’ cause, however, continues to gain support, though the authorities invited them for talks—one round of talks with government ministers on Tuesday failed and a second round was scheduled for Thursday. The farmers have now set up massive camps at several locations and they say they will stay as long as it takes for the authorities to agree to repeal the “black laws”.