Islamabad-Less than a week after Warner Bros.’ bombshell announcement that all of its 2021 movies will debut in theaters and on HBO Max simultaneously, the studio may be facing a possible legal challenge from one of its collaborators.

Legendary Entertainment, which produced the upcoming movies Dune and Godzilla vs. Kong through their distribution deal with Warner Bros., is considering suing the studio, according to a report. Sources claim that Legendary executives have been engaged in discussions with Warner Bros. seeking a better deal, though a lawsuit could come as early as this week if talks fail.

Through Legendary’s co-financing deal with Warner Bros., Legendary put up most of the financing for its movies, reportedly 75%, with Warner Bros. putting up 25%.

However, Warner Bros. also controls distribution of the projects, which is how the studio blocked the sale of Godzilla vs. Kong to Netflix last month, reportedly for $250 million. Godzilla vs. Kong was reportedly produced under a $160 million budget, with Dune costing a whopping $200 million. The project was initially given the green light to launch both movies on the big screen, though there is no word if the sequel will move forward if it will roll out in theaters and on HBO Max like the first movie. Godzilla vs. Kong, which stars Millie Bobby Brown, Kyle Chandler, Eiza Gonzalez and Jessica Henwick, is slated for release on May 19, 2021.