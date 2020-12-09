Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Tuesday said that the government was committed to operating Pakistan Railways (PR) on modern lines during the next five years to provide the best facilities to the passengers.

During meeting with Egypt’s Ambassador to Pakistan Dr Tarek Dahrough, the minister said that development of PR was vital for the prosperity of Pakistan. Matters pertaining to mutual interest came under discussion at the meeting, said a press release issued here by the Ministry of Railways.

Sheikh Rashid said the government of Pakistan would welcome investments from Egypt in the ongoing development of PR’s infrastructure. The federal minister expressed the hope that the upgradation of Main Line-I (ML-I) between Karachi-Peshawar under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would not only revolutionize the PR, but would also bring new investment opportunities in the country.

Sheikh Rashid said the government of Pakistan would facilitate and encourage Egyptian Railways and country’s private railway companies to invest in the PR. Pakistan Railways, he said, had already issued international tenders for procurement of 230 new passenger and 820 freight wagons and offered the Egyptian Railways to take benefit from the opportunity.

In his remarks, the ambassador said that partnership between the two countries at governmental level would be encouraged. Railways Chairman Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani, who was also present at the meeting, briefed the ambassador about the ongoing projects of Pakistan Railways.