Share:

Peshawar - Special Assistant to KP Chief Minister for Industry and commerce Abdul Karim on Tuesday said that the provincial government was taking solid steps to promote bilateral trade with Afghanistan, which would bring positive results in terms of trade.

Talking to a Afghan delegation, he said now was the time to take tough decisions to boost trade with Afghanistan and to resolve trade barriers between the two neighbouring countries.

Najibullah Ahmadzai led the Afghan delegation during the meeting. The Chief Executive Officer of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment (KPBOIT) and the Afghan Commercial Attaché elaborated on the promotion of bilateral trade between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Afghan Consul General said that there were a lot of opportunities for Pakistan to invest in the health sector of Afghanistan and Pakistan could also invest a lot in supply of pharmaceutical industry as well.

“Increasing scanning facilities at the Torkham Border will significantly increase bilateral trade as well as facilitate investors from both sides and will also facilitate the timely delivery of fresh fruits and vegetables from Afghanistan. It will also prevent spoilage of fruits and vegetables. It is necessary to increase the number of scanning machines at Torkham Border which will enable more than 3,000 empty containers stuck on the Afghan side to cross Torkham Border immediately and provide relief to the traders,” he added.

On the occasion, Hassan Dawood Butt, Chief Executive Officer, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment, said the provincial government had given special proposals to the federal government to promote trade activities with Afghanistan, including flights operation from Peshawar to Kabul for patients and other emergencies.

, and increase in the number of scanning machines at the Torkham Border besides opening of sub branches of the province’s major hospitals in Afghanistan.