Peshawar - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, terming the role of labour community as of vital importance in national progress and development, said that the government was taking concrete steps for the welfare of labour community and to ensure protection of their rights.

Presiding over a meeting of Labour Department to review progress on the housing schemes of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Workers Welfare Board at Chief Minister House on Tuesday, he directed the labour and other concerned departments to immediately complete the under construction residential labour flats at Regi Lalma Peshawar. He also directed the quarter concerned for necessary measures to provide the required volume of funds for the timely completion of the labour flats.

Provincial Minister for Labour Shaukat Yousafzai, Secretary Labour Akbar Khan, Secretary Health Imtiaz Hussain Shah and higher authorities of district administration, Peshawar Development Authority and other concerned departments also attended the meeting.

Briefing about the ongoing housing projects of the Workers Welfare Board, the meeting was informed that 95 percent physical progress had been made so far on the construction of 1200 family flats and allied infrastructure at Regi Lalma Peshawar, whereas under phase-II of this project, construction of 856 more family flats and allied infrastructure was in progress. The meeting was informed that 94 percent physical work on phase-II had also been completed as well. It was further informed that PESCO had partially provided electricity to 592 flats and work on provision of electricity to leftover flats was in progress.

The Chief Minister directed the Peshawar Development Authority to take necessary steps to ensure provision of electricity to all labour flats further directing the Relief Department to immediately pay arrears in account of utility bills of aforementioned 592 flats previously used as quarantine facility centre.

Mahmood Khan also directed to resolve the issues related to the possession and ownership of residential land acquired by the Labour Department directing the Commissioner Peshawar and higher authorities of other relevant departments including labour, PDA and district administration Peshawar to jointly present workable proposals to this effect.

The Chief Minister directed the industry and mineral departments to provide data of all labours working in mines and mineral industries to the Labour Department so that their registration with concerned institution was done and protection of their rights was ensured.