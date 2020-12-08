Share:

Islamabad - Gwen Stefani delivered a live debut of her new single Let Me Reintroduce Myself recently as the nine semifinalists also performed. The 51 year old singer took center stage during the two-hour season 19 episode in a colorful bejeweled jacket and thigh-high boots to perform her new song. Gwen belted out the catchy tune in front of huge video screens showing throwback clips of the No Doubt lead singer and was accompanied by backup dancers wearing face masks and outfits reminiscent of her 1995 music video for Just A Girl. The Voice host Carson Daly, 47, introduced the show judge and three-time Grammy winner before she performed the world premiere of Let Me Reintroduce Myself. Gwen had throwbacks in the song to past hits Hollaback Girl and Underneath It All while reminding listeners, ‘I’m still the original me’. Her fiance Blake Shelton, 44, mouthed the words as she performed and gave Gwen a standing ovation afterward. Let Me Introduce Myself was released digitally earlier Monday along with a lyric video on Gwen’s YouTube channel.