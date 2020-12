Share:

Geneva-The humanitarian situation in Ethiopia’s Tigray region is “increasingly critical”, the UN refugee agency said Tuesday, warning that access to deliver aid was desperately needed.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed ordered troops into Tigray on November 4 following alleged attacks by Tigray People’s Liberation Front forces on federal military camps in the northern region.

Abiy, the winner of last year’s Nobel Peace Prize, declared victory in Tigray on November 28, but said Monday that efforts were ongoing to restore order, amid continued fighting and lawlessness that is hampering relief efforts.

“The humanitarian situation is increasingly critical and it is vital that humanitarians are able to urgently assist people,” UN refugee agency (UNHCR) spokesman Babar Baloch told reporters in Geneva. “Sadly, so far, the badly-needed access is not there.

“It’s very hard to establish what is happening inside the Tigray region at this point.”

Some 96,000 Eritrean refugees, many of whom have fled neighbouring Eritrea’s authoritarian government, were living in four camps in Tigray.

UNHCR has had no humanitarian access to the camps since the start of the unrest and it is thought that stocks delivered beforehand would now have run out.