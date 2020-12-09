Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamic Advisory Group (IAG) for Polio Eradication on Tuesday re-affirmed its support for Pakistan to eradicate polio from the country.

National Emergency Operations Cell (NEOC) in a statement said that IAG appreciated Pakistan’s resolve and fight to end polio, re-affirming its support towards global polio eradication efforts with a special focus on Pakistan and Afghanistan.

In a statement released after the virtual conduction of 7th IAG meeting, the IAG urged religious leaders and influential community leaders in Afghanistan and Pakistan to fully support ongoing polio eradication efforts and mobilise parents and caregivers in their areas to regularly vaccinate their children against polio as well as other vaccine-preventable diseases. The meeting was held at the General Secretariat of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Jeddah.

While representing Pakistan at the IAG meeting, the National Coordinator for the Polio Programme, Dr Rana Muhammad Safdar re-affirmed the strong commitment by the government of Pakistan, to end polio from the country and mentioned that concrete efforts were being made in this regard.

Highlighting the key achievements of Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme, Dr Rana shared, “Its great achievement of the programme to implement successful immunisation campaign amid COVID-19 pandemic. Since resumption of the polio vaccination campaigns in July and resumption of essential immunisation, the programme has been able to start addressing the immunity gap in children that had been widening.”

Whilst re-affirming commitment to eradicate polio, the IAG praised Pakistan for its alignment with the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s Strategic Health Programme of Action and acknowledged the tremendous support during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Sheikh Dr Saleh Bin Abdullah Bin Humaid, President of the International Islamic Fiqh Academy, said, “There is no doubt that implementation of initiatives in the Islamic world and elsewhere to eradicate poliomyelitis and improve mother and child health, among others, has been hindered by the COVID-19 pandemic, especially as a result of lockdowns and movements on restrictions; however, we are still hopeful that health awareness has increased among the public and people are now more convinced of the importance of immunisation to prevent vaccine-preventable diseases, including polio, measles and rubella.”

In his speech, Dr Ahmed Al-Mandhari, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean, said, “We reaffirm our commitment to the eradication of polio from Afghanistan and Pakistan, in which wild poliovirus transmission continues due to the suspension of polio vaccination campaigns because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The COVID-19 response has shown the value of collaboration among countries and stakeholders in sharing information and technology to mitigate the global ramifications of this health crisis.”