Lahore Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza congratulated squash legend Jahangir Khan on being elected as emeritus president of the World Squash Federation (WSF) for the sixth consecutive time. The world’s greatest squash player and six-time former world champion will serve for the next two years. He has been holding this position for the past 12 years. Jahangir, in his illustrious career, won World Open six times and the British Open a record ten times. He retired as a player in 1993 and served as President of the World Squash Federation from 2002 to 2008.