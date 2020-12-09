Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) will contact the representatives of CCI to decide agenda related to pending inter-provincial matters for upcoming CCI meeting.

It is necessary to evolve consensus among all the provinces’ representatives for the CCI’s meeting. The smaller provinces (Sindh and Balochistan) would oppose the idea to put an agenda related to population census for upcoming meeting, background discussions with lawmakers revealed.

The CCI, in its previous two meetings, has twice postponed meeting related to CCI. Both the provinces (Sindh and Balochistan) have jointly opposed the idea of formally announcing the results of population census. They want a five percent audit in the result of the last population census.