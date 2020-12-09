Share:

LAHORE - Due to direct intervention by the Punjab ombudsman, the Irrigation Department, Government of Punjab has managed to retrieve 19 Kanals and 18 Marlas of state-owned land from the land grabbers.

The Ombudsman has also directed the irrigation department to conduct a survey to ascertain size of the land under occupation across the province and submit report to him within 30 days.

According to details, Saifullah Khalid, resident of Makhdoom Pur, district Khanewal, had submitted a complaint 10 years back that some people were occupying 19 kanals and 18 marlas of land of the Irrigation Department, and that they had also brought it under cultivation.

Taking notice of the complaint, Punjab Ombudsman Major (R) Azam Suleman Khan ordered a thorough departmental inquiry. In the light of report submitted by the inquiry team, the ombudsman directed the Irrigation Department to retrieve the land from these persons.

He also directed the department to deposit ‘Tawan’ of the cultivated land during the period in the treasury.

Suleman further directed the department to conduct a comprehensive survey across the province to ascertain how much of the state-owned land was under occupation.

Moreover, the Punjab ombudsman also directed a senior member of Board of Revenue to keep record of the state-owned land by putting in place a strong monitoring system.